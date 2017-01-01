Orange-Rosemary Roasted Carrots

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Get creative with orange flavor for this citrusy side dish that takes only 15 minutes to prep.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 pound slender young carrots, scrubbed, halved lengthwise if large, greens trimmed to 2 inches above carrot tops
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 2 thin orange slices, seeds removed
  • 1 large sprig rosemary
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 122
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 326mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spread carrots on sheet. In a bowl, whisk oil and mustard. Pour over carrots and turn to coat. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and orange zest. Nestle orange slices and rosemary sprig among carrots; drizzle with orange juice. Tightly cover baking sheet with foil; roast until carrots are nearly tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from oven; drizzle with maple syrup. Roast, uncovered, until lightly caramelized and tender, about 10 minutes longer. Season with more salt, if desired.

