- Calories per serving 122
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 326mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Orange-Rosemary Roasted Carrots
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Get creative with orange flavor for this citrusy side dish that takes only 15 minutes to prep.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spread carrots on sheet. In a bowl, whisk oil and mustard. Pour over carrots and turn to coat. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and orange zest. Nestle orange slices and rosemary sprig among carrots; drizzle with orange juice. Tightly cover baking sheet with foil; roast until carrots are nearly tender, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from oven; drizzle with maple syrup. Roast, uncovered, until lightly caramelized and tender, about 10 minutes longer. Season with more salt, if desired.