Chicken Vegetable Stir-Fry with Satay Sauce

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Perfect for a quick weeknight meal, this recipe will have dinner ready and on the table in 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger, from a 3-inch piece
  • 1/3 cup nut butter, homemade or store-bought
  • 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fish sauce, optional
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 1 lb.), thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 bunches broccolini (about 1 1/4 lb. total), trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds or other nuts, toasted
  • Rice, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 469
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Sodium per serving 462mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 208mg

How to Make It

1. Place 2 tsp. garlic and 1 Tbsp. ginger in a medium bowl. Add nut butter, sugar, fish sauce, if desired, cayenne, cumin, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1/4 cup water; stir to combine. Set sauce aside.

2. In a large nonstick skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken all over with salt and pepper. Add half of chicken to skillet and cook until seared on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook until cooked through, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with another 1 Tbsp. oil and remaining chicken. Reserve pan and oil.

3. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet, then add broccolini, onion and 2 Tbsp. water. Cover skillet and steam until water evaporates and broccolini is crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover, add remaining garlic and ginger and sauté until they are fragrant and turn lightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in almonds, remaining 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and chicken. Divide stir-fry mixture among 4 plates and drizzle with sauce. Serve with rice, if desired.

