- Calories per serving 177
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 144mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Homemade Nut Butter
Travis Rathbone
Make your own nut butter in only 10 minutes. Plus, it'll keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week when stored in an airtight container.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in bowl of a food processor. Blend, scraping sides of bowl occasionally, until mixture changes from finely chopped to creamy, 5 to 10 minutes. Add more oil and/or salt a little at a time if needed. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.