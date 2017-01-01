- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Superfood Chocolate Bark
Instead of using milk chocolate in this classic holiday dessert, we swapped in dark chocolate (60% to 70% cocoa solids) for a more antioxidant-rich sweet treat.
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 350°F almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, shaking pan occasionally, until toasted and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.
2. Line a separate large baking sheet with nonstick foil. Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir chocolate until smooth, about 4 minutes. Remove bowl from heat and stir in half each of berries and nuts.
3. Immediately pour chocolate mixture onto foil; spread evenly into a 16-by-11-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with remaining berries and nuts, pressing gently into chocolate. Chill for 30 to 40 minutes or until very firm. Break into about 34 3- to 4-inch pieces. Store between pieces of parchment in an airtight container in a cool place.