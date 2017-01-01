- Calories per serving 131
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 441mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Herbed Spiced Olives
Romulo Yanes
Make this an extra-special gift by pairing it with gourmet crackers.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
1. Rinse olives under warm water and drain on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Dry thoroughly.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add remaining ingredients, tossing to combine well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to overnight.
3. Fill clean and dry 2-cup-capacity jars with mixture. Cover tightly and keep chilled for up to a week, then discard any leftovers.