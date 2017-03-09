Carrot Salad with Nut Butter-Ginger Dressing

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
6 as a side dish
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ditch calorie-packed creamy dressings and dress up your lunch salad with this nutty, spicy topping instead.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup nut butter, homemade or store-bought
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 scallions, whites coarsley chopped and greens thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 small clove garlic
  • 1 pound carrots, peeled into long thin strips with a vegetable peeler
  • 1 cup packed cilantro leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 166mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine nut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, ginger, scallion whites, garlic and 2 Tbsp. water; blend until smooth. Toss carrots with half of dressing. Add more dressing 1 Tbsp. at a time if desired. (Cover and refrigerate any leftover dressing for another use.) Gently toss in cilantro and scallion greens before serving.
 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up