Apple Pear Chutney

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
55 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 25 Mins
Yield
6 jars (8 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This delicious medley is amazing with cheese and crackers or spooned on top of a roasted pork loin.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 large shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds red apples, such as Gala, Braeburn or Rome, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 3/4 pounds firm-ripe pears, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 4 2-inch pieces lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup golden raisins or dried cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 76mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

1. In a heavy 4- to 5-quart pot, warm oil over medium-low heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 4 minutes. Add mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Stir in remaining ingredients except raisins. Raise heat to medium-high; bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until most liquid has evaporated, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in raisins; let cool. Divide among 6 clean and dry 1 1/4-cup-capacity jars with lids. Keep refrigerated.

