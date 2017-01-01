- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Sodium per serving 89mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Chili Lime Pecans
Chili powder, cumin, and lime zest give these pecans a tangy twist. This recipe makes a batch of 7 1/2 cups, so it's perfect for big parties or to freeze and eat later.
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in center. Line a baking sheet with foil and mist with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, whisk egg whites with 2 Tbsp. water until very frothy and thick, about 2 minutes. Whisk in brown sugar until completely mixed in, then stir in pecan halves until coated.
3. Stir together chili powder, cumin and salt. Sprinkle over nuts; toss until well coated. Spread nuts in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, sprinkle with zest and toss to mix. Let cool, tossing occasionally to break up clusters.