Chili Lime Pecans

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
6 packages (about 7 1/2 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Chili powder, cumin, and lime zest give these pecans a tangy twist. This recipe makes a batch of 7 1/2 cups, so it's perfect for big parties or to freeze and eat later.

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 6 cups pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 89mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in center. Line a baking sheet with foil and mist with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk egg whites with 2 Tbsp. water until very frothy and thick, about 2 minutes. Whisk in brown sugar until completely mixed in, then stir in pecan halves until coated.

3. Stir together chili powder, cumin and salt. Sprinkle over nuts; toss until well coated. Spread nuts in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, sprinkle with zest and toss to mix. Let cool, tossing occasionally to break up clusters.

