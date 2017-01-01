Chili Lime Pecans

1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in center. Line a baking sheet with foil and mist with cooking spray.



2. In a large bowl, whisk egg whites with 2 Tbsp. water until very frothy and thick, about 2 minutes. Whisk in brown sugar until completely mixed in, then stir in pecan halves until coated.



3. Stir together chili powder, cumin and salt. Sprinkle over nuts; toss until well coated. Spread nuts in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, sprinkle with zest and toss to mix. Let cool, tossing occasionally to break up clusters.



