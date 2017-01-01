Dessert Fried Rice

Photo: Melissa Punch/bigleo.com; Styling: Lori Powell
Yield
Makes 4 servings (Serving size: 1/2 cup)
Elizabeth Falkner
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups brown rice
  • 1 sliced, ripe banana
  • 1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted cashews
  • 3 tablespoons chopped dates
  • 1 cup light coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Madras curry powder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
  • tangerine segments
  • 1 tablespoon toasted, unsweetened coconut flakes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 430
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Sugars per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 233mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add 2 cups cooked brown rice, 1 sliced, ripe banana, 1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted cashews, and 3 tablespoons chopped dates. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add 1 cup light coconut milk, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon Madras curry powder. Stir well; cook 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice, and divide the mixture among four bowls. Top with tangerine segments and 1 tablespoon toasted, unsweetened coconut flakes.

