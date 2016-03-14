Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Chips with Ranch Dip

Yield
Serving size: About 11 chips with 1 tablespoon dip
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound sweet potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • store-bought light ranch dressing

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Fat per serving 6g

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. Cut 3/4 pound sweet potatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices; set aside. Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin. Add sweet potatoes; toss gently to coat. Cover a lightly oiled nonstick baking sheet with a single layer of potatoes; roast, turning once, until golden and tender (about 20 minutes). Serve with store-bought light ranch dressing.

