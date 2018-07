Cut 4 hard-cooked eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks. Combine 1 teaspoon chopped shallot, 2 tablespoons reducedfat mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil in a small bowl. Add yolks; mash. Line each egg white with 1/4 slice of deli ham; top with egg yolk mixture. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and chopped cherry tomato.