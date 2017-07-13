Grilled Pimento Cheese

Yield
Serving size:1 sandwich
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/8 cup bottled roasted red pepper, drained
  • 1 chopped garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 4 Pepperidge Farm Deli Flats (split in half)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Fat per serving 3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Combine 1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, 1/8 cup bottled roasted red peppers, drained, and 1 chopped garlic clove in a food processor; process until well blended. Add 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise, stirring well. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise mixture over each of 4 Pepperidge Farm Deli Flats (split in half). Grill sandwiches until golden and cheese is melted (about 4 minutes). Slice in half; serve.

