- Calories per serving 136
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Sugars per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 129mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Watercress, Clementine, and Roasted Fennel Salad
Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Had it with ho-hum greens? Try this intoxicating mix of watercress, fennel, and fresh citrus.
This light and healthy salad is the perfect complement to any meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Combine fennel, 1 teaspoon oil, salt, and pepper on a shallow baking sheet; roast, turning occasionally until golden on edges and tender (about 20 minutes).
Step 2
While fennel is roasting, combine juice and next 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add remaining 3 teaspoons oil, stirring well; set aside.
Step 3
Place watercress, clementine or orange sections, radicchio, and roasted fennel in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette; toss well. Garnish with pomegranate seeds; serve immediately.