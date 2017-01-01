- Calories per serving 203
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Sugars per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 518mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Asian Rice Noodle and Shrimp Soup
This Asian-inspired soup features thin rice noodles, shrimp, ginger, and fresh vegetables.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil; remove pan from heat. Add noodles; let soak just until tender (about 8 minutes). Drain the noodles in a colander; rinse. Toss the noodles and 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a large bowl; set aside.
Add canola oil to pan; sautémushrooms over medium heat, stirring until soft and golden (about 2–3 minutes). Add broth, carrots, and ginger; simmer 5 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer until shrimp is cooked through (about 2 minutes). Stir in scallions, lime juice, soy sauce, and half of herbs.
Divide noodles among 4 serving bowls; ladle soup over noodles. Sprinkle soup with remaining herbs; drizzle each with the remaining sesame oil.