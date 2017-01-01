Asian Rice Noodle and Shrimp Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil; remove pan from heat. Add noodles; let soak just until tender (about 8 minutes). Drain the noodles in a colander; rinse. Toss the noodles and 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 2 Add canola oil to pan; sautémushrooms over medium heat, stirring until soft and golden (about 2–3 minutes). Add broth, carrots, and ginger; simmer 5 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer until shrimp is cooked through (about 2 minutes). Stir in scallions, lime juice, soy sauce, and half of herbs.