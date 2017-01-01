- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Sugars per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 274mg
- Calcium per serving 119mg
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup With Cheddar Croűte
Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place the soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and keep warm.
Step 2
While the soup is heating, top each toasted bread round with 1 cheese slice; place on a baking pan. Bake in middle of oven until cheese is melted (about 5 minutes).
Step 3
Add the sour cream and basil to soup. Ladle soup into bowls; top with toasts. Sprinkle with pepper and garnish with basil, if desired. Serve immediately.