Creamy Tomato Basil Soup With Cheddar Croűte

Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 1 cup soup and 1 cheese toast)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (32 ounces) boxed tomato or tomato-herb soup
  • 4 cup slices ry bread, each cut into 4-inch rounds and toasted
  • 1 ounce part-skim sharp cheddar cheese, but into 4 slices
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Chopped fresh basil (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Sugars per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 274mg
  • Calcium per serving 119mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place the soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and keep warm.

Step 2

While the soup is heating, top each toasted bread round with 1 cheese slice; place on a baking pan. Bake in middle of oven until cheese is melted (about 5 minutes).

Step 3

Add the sour cream and basil to soup. Ladle soup into bowls; top with toasts. Sprinkle with pepper and garnish with basil, if desired. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up