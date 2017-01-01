Bistro-Style French Onion Soup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: about 1 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced red onion (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup sliced shallot (about 1/2 cup)
  • 4 cups (32 ounces) boxed onion or French onion soup
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cup slices baguette, toasted
  • 1 ounce grated Gruyere cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 100
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 632mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; sauté onion and shallot, stirring until translucent (about 4 minutes). Reduce heat to medium; continue to cook until golden (about 4 minutes).

Step 2

Preheat broiler to low. Place soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in sautéed onion, thyme, vinegar, and black pepper; reduce heat to low. Cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Ladle soup into 4 broiler-safe bowls; top each with 1 piece of bread and 1/4 of cheese. Place under broiler for 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden. If you don't have broiler-safe bowls, use oven-safe bowls, and bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately, being careful not to directly touch hot bowls.

