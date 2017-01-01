Baked Buttermilk Doughnuts

Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 14 servings (Serving size: 1 plain doughnut)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Sugars per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 165mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly coat a doughnut pan with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine flours and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk.

Step 3

Combine buttermilk, eggs, honey, butter, and vanilla, stirring well with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk just until combined.

Step 4

Spoon batter into doughnut pans, filling twothirds full. Bake in middle of oven until doughnuts spring back when touched and are golden on bottom (about 8 minutes). Let cool in pan slightly (about 4 minutes); turn out. Coat with toppings (see ideas, below), if desired.

Step 5

 

Step 6

Lemon Glazed: 

Step 7

Combine 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, stirring well with a whisk. Dip 1 side of the cooled doughnuts into glaze; let cool on a rack, glazed side up.

Step 8

Calories 191

Step 9

 

Step 10

Chocolate-Hazelnut: 

Step 11

Melt 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate in a bowl in microwave until smooth. Dip tops of doughnuts into chocolate and place chocolate side up on a rack to cool. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts; let sit about 10 minutes.

Step 12

Calories 232

Step 13

 

Step 14

Chocolate Swirl: 

Step 15

Melt 4 ounces (1 cup) bittersweet chocolate in microwave until smooth. Fill a small squeeze bottle or zip-top plastic bag (snip a tiny hole in 1 corner of bag) with melted chocolate; pipe chocolate onto tops of doughnuts. Chill doughnuts until chocolate sets (about 10 minutes).

Step 16

Calories 184

Step 17

 

Step 18

Cinnamon Sugar: 

Step 19

Combine 1/4 cup ground cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. While still warm, coat doughnuts in sugar; let cool on rack, sugar-coated side up.

Step 20

Calories 155

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up