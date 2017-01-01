Buttermilk Pecan Chicken

Photo: Stephen Murello
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 (8-ounce) chicken breast)
Claire Robinson
March 2016

I love Claire Robinson's simple yet elegant recipes, such as this one for tender and healthy fried chicken from her new book, 5 Ingredient Fix (Grand Central Life & Style; $30).

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%)
  • 1 cup toasted pecans
  • 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 126mg
  • Protein per serving 47g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Iron per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 138g
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Place 4 (8-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; gently flatten each piece to 1/3-inch thickness using a meat mallet or heavy small skillet. Place chicken into a large bowl. Pour 1 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%) over chicken; cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Place 1 cup toasted pecans and 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) in a food processor; pulse until fine. Transfer mixture to a large rimmed dish. Remove the marinated chicken breasts from buttermilk; shake off excess buttermilk. Evenly coat chicken with breading mixture. Place chicken onto a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake 25–30 minutes or until crispy and golden. Season with salt and pepper; serve immediately.

5 Ingredient Fix (Grand Central Life & Style)

