Black Bean Cakes with Queso Fresco

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 bean cakes plus 1/4 cup salsa)
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes; Total time: 40 minutes.

Cilantro, onion, and garlic perk up these earthy bean cakes; feel free to throw in a minced fresh jalapeño if you like your black beans on the fiery side.

Slow-release carbs, like the ones in black beans, have been shown to lower blood sugar and may even help to reverse diabetes.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked or canned black beans, drained
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco (pasteurized)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more if needed
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup salsa fresca
  • Minced fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 344
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 562mg
  • Calcium per serving 151mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Place beans in a large bowl; mash lightly with a fork. Add eggs and cheese; whisk with fork until combined.

Step 2

Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, stir in onion and garlic; cook until onion is soft and golden (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently. Stir in cilantro; remove from heat.

Step 3

Add flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper (taking into account how well-seasoned your beans were initially) into bowl with beans. Add onion mixture; stir with fork just until combined. (The consistency should be like thick cookie dough. If not, add a bit of flour).

Step 4

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray, and set aside. Using a large spoon or your hands, form bean mixture into 8 cakes; place onto prepared pan. Bake until golden and crisp (about 30 minutes); serve hot or at room temperature with salsa and cilantro, if desired.

