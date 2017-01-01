Tomato and Bread Soup

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup, 1 slice bread)
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Total time: 25 minutes.

This dish is full of antioxidant-rich lycopene, which may protect women against breast cancer.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups chopped seeded peeled tomato (canned is fine; include the juices)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2-3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 thick slices whole-grain bread
  • 1 large garlic clove, halved or crushed
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • Fresh thyme leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 236
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 424mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep pot over medium heat. Add tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add onion, carrot, salt, and pepper; cook until onion softens (3-5 minutes), stirring often.

Step 2

Add tomato and thyme; cook until tomato breaks up (10-15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add broth and sugar; stir. Cook until hot; simmer 5 minutes.

Step 3

Preheat broiler to medium-high heat. Place rack 4 inches from heat.

Step 4

Brush both sides of bread lightly with remaining oil; broil until golden (5 minutes). Rub sides of bread with garlic; break into pieces. Divide among bowls.

Step 5

Add more stock to soup if too thick; cook until hot. Pour over bread; sprinkle with Parmesan. Top with thyme, if desired.

