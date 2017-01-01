Tomato and Bread Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep pot over medium heat. Add tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add onion, carrot, salt, and pepper; cook until onion softens (3-5 minutes), stirring often.

Step 2 Add tomato and thyme; cook until tomato breaks up (10-15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add broth and sugar; stir. Cook until hot; simmer 5 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat broiler to medium-high heat. Place rack 4 inches from heat.

Step 4 Brush both sides of bread lightly with remaining oil; broil until golden (5 minutes). Rub sides of bread with garlic; break into pieces. Divide among bowls.