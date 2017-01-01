Vietnamese Pho

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak vermicelli in boiling salted water until tender (5-10 minutes); drain and rinse. Place in cold water.

Step 2 Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook until soft (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add anise, cloves, and nutmeg; stir until fragrant (1 minute). Add water and soy sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer. Partially cover.