- Calories per serving 162
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 293mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Chard with Blood Oranges and Pistachios
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes.
Swiss chard is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, and provides a distinctive bitter flavor to this dish.
How to Make It
Remove stems from chard leaves. Cut leaves into wide ribbons; slice stems. Keep leaves and stems separate.
Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat; cover. When hot, add shallots and sugar; cook 1 minute. Stir in orange; reduce heat to low, stirring frequently until shallots and orange are caramelized (about 10 minutes). Add vinegar.
Return heat to medium; stir in chard stems. Cook until softened, stirring frequently (1-2 minutes). Add chard ribbons; cover and let steam 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Turn off heat; re-cover pan 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, stirring frequently. Sprinkle with pistachios; serve hot or at room temperature.