Chard with Blood Oranges and Pistachios

How to Make It

Step 1 Remove stems from chard leaves. Cut leaves into wide ribbons; slice stems. Keep leaves and stems separate.

Step 2 Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat; cover. When hot, add shallots and sugar; cook 1 minute. Stir in orange; reduce heat to low, stirring frequently until shallots and orange are caramelized (about 10 minutes). Add vinegar.