- Calories per serving 286
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 271mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 604mg
- Calcium per serving 174mg
Shrimp à la Grecque
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Total time: 25 minutes.
Shrimp is low in calories, but rich in protein. You can enjoy this savory supper for less than 300 calories.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until garlic colors, stirring frequently. Add tomatoes, wine, 1 tablespoon parsley, marjoram, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until sauce is the thickness of a light purée, stirring occasionally.
Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink (about 5 minutes). Add feta, stirring gently (try to keep cheese from crumbling too much). Garnish with remaining parsley. Serve hot.