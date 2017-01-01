Shrimp à la Grecque

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Total time: 25 minutes.

Shrimp is low in calories, but rich in protein. You can enjoy this savory supper for less than 300 calories.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 cups chopped fresh or canned tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled
  • 3 ounces feta cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 271mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 604mg
  • Calcium per serving 174mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until garlic colors, stirring frequently. Add tomatoes, wine, 1 tablespoon parsley, marjoram, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until sauce is the thickness of a light purée, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink (about 5 minutes). Add feta, stirring gently (try to keep cheese from crumbling too much). Garnish with remaining parsley. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up