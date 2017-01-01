- Calories per serving 300
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 28mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Southern Pecan and Apple Salad
The pecans add a sweet, crunchy topping and plenty of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
How to Make It
Lightly rub a cookie sheet with olive oil; set aside. Heat a large saucepan over low heat; add butter and sugar. Simmer a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture darkens. Gently stir in pecans until well-coated; be careful not to splash yourself. Transfer nuts to cookie sheet; use the back of a spoon to separate them into one layer. Allow to cool so caramel hardens.
Combine orange zest, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and oil in a large salad bowl; stir well with a whisk. Have a taste--you want a nice balance between the vinegar and the oil. Adjust, if needed, and season with salt and pepper.
Add apples and greens to dressing. Break cooled pecans apart; add half to bowl. Toss mixture gently with your hands. Top with remaining crumbled pecans. Divide among 6 plates; serve.