NYC Vodka Arrabbiata

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 6 servings
Jamie Oliver
March 2016

Jamie says: Adding vodka to tomato sauce is an Italian-American twist I really love. Don't worry--you can serve it to the whole family because the alcohol burns off, leaving a wonderful flavor and fragrance behind. Fresh herbs and lemon zest add exceptional flavor, too.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 hot red chiles
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 small bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked, stalks finely chopped, divided
  • 2 anchovy fillets
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 shots vodka
  • 1 pound uncooked spaghetti
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 485
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 708mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prick chiles 6-8 times with a small, sharp knife. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat; add chiles and olive oil. Cook 5 minutes. Turn heat up to full whack; add garlic, parsley stalks, and anchovies, stirring constantly. When garlic starts to become golden, add tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper; bring mixture to a boil. Add vodka, and reduce heat to simmer. Gently bash up chiles with a wooden spoon.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Toss immediately with sauce.

Step 3

Divide pasta evenly among bowls. Roughly chop reserved parsley leaves; sprinkle over pasta. Sprinkle lemon zest over pasta; squeeze in juice, catching pits in your hands. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, if desired; serve immediately with a salad.

Jamie's America: Easy Twists and Great American Classics, and More (Hyperion; $37.50)

