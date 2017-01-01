Vodka Lemonade with Basil

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 8 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Using lemon juice as a mixer cuts calories and adds a boost of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch fresh basil
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups vodka
  • 1 1/2 cups lemon juice
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • 1 orange, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298

How to Make It

Start with 1 bunch fresh basil, reserving a handful plus 8 small sprigs for garnish. In a medium saucepan, bring water, sugar, and remaining basil to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves (about 5 minutes). Cool slightly, then refrigerate until cold. Strain into a pitcher, pressing down on basil to extract any liquids; discard basil. In pitcher, combine basil syrup, vodka, and lemon juice. Stir in reserved handful of basil leaves, sliced lemon, and sliced orange. Serve in tall glasses over ice; top with basil sprig.

