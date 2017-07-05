- Calories per serving 201
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats
This healthy version of crispy rice cereal bars uses brown rice cereal, natural peanut butter, honey instead of corn syrup, and dried cherries. With 2 grams of fiber per bar, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging.
All-natural peanut butter and honey bring an authentic sweetness to the fiber-rich brown rice cereal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine peanut butter and honey in a large pot; cook over medium-low heat until peanut butter and honey are melted (about 2-3 minutes). Add crispy brown rice cereal and chopped dried cherries to the mixture; stir until sticky. Press into a 9- x 13-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Chill in refrigerator 40 minutes. Cut into 15 (2 1/2 - x 3-inch) squares; serve.