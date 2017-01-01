Brownies with Butterscotch Drizzle

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 brownie)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 39 minutes.

Using some bittersweet chocolate in addition to unsweetened chocolate helped us cut the sugar almost in half.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
  • 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
  • 1/4 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks or chips
  • 1/2 cup butterscotch chips
  • 2 teaspoons 1% low-fat milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 60mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Step 2

Melt butter with chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat. Remove pan from heat, and stir in sour cream, sugars, eggs, and vanilla until well-combined. Stir in flour, salt, and chocolate chips.

Step 3

Pour batter into prepared pan; bake in middle of oven until a toothpick comes out clean (about 35 minutes).

Step 4

Cool brownies in a pan; cut into 16 squares. Melt butterscotch chips in a small pan over low heat, stirring (about 4 minutes). Add milk, and whisk until smooth. Pour butterscotch into a ziptop plastic bag; snip end off one of the bottom corners. Stack brownies (2-4 in each stack); drizzle each stack with butterscotch.

