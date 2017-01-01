Brownies with Butterscotch Drizzle

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Step 2 Melt butter with chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat. Remove pan from heat, and stir in sour cream, sugars, eggs, and vanilla until well-combined. Stir in flour, salt, and chocolate chips.

Step 3 Pour batter into prepared pan; bake in middle of oven until a toothpick comes out clean (about 35 minutes).