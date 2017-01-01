Two-Bean Greek Salad

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups salad, 1 slice haloumi cheese, and half of a pita)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes; Total time: 18 minutes.

Beans and fresh produce bring plenty of fiber to this mouthwatering Mediterranean dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano, divided
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag shelled frozen edamame or lima beans
  • 3/4 pound string beans
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 2 multigrain pitas, halved horizontally
  • 3 ounces haloumi cheese (or ricotta salata), sliced into 4 pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 519mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a serving bowl, whisk together red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, 2 1/2 teaspoons oregano, 2 teaspoons olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Place steamer basket in saucepan filled with a few inches of water; cook edamame, covered, until tender (about 3 minutes). Transfer edamame to a bowl. Add string beans to steamer; cook, covered, until tender (about 2 minutes). Add beans to edamame. Add tomatoes and olives; toss to combine.

Step 3

Heat a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush 1 teaspoon oil on one side of pitas; grill, turning, until golden (about 2 minutes). Transfer pitas to a plate. Brush 1/2 teaspoon oil evenly on one side of cheese slices; sprinkle with the remaining oregano and pepper. Grill cheese, seasoned side down, until marks form (about 1 minute); transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Place 1 pita half on each of 4 plates; top with bean salad and cheese. Drizzle with remaining olive oil.

