- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 126mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 304mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
String Bean and Fingerling Potato Salad with Shrimp
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 11 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.
While the potatoes and beans are cooking, make the vinaigrette.
While the potatoes and beans are cooking, make the tangy vinaigrette. It's a low-cal topping you won't want to skip!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water to 3 inches above potatoes. Bring to a boil; simmer potatoes just until tender (about 8 minutes). Add string beans; simmer until beans are crisp and tender (about 3 minutes). Drain.
Step 2
While potatoes cook, combine Dijon, vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon dill; stir with a whisk. Set dressing aside.
Step 3
Place shrimp and potatoes-and-bean mixture on platter; drizzle with dressing. Garnish with pecans and remaining dill.