- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 117mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Melon and Steak with Smoked Paprika Dressing
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.
Cantaloupe provides a cool and sweet contrast to the grilled steak. Plus it packs in plenty of vitamins A and C.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper; grill with onion, turning onion after about 4 minutes and steak after 7 minutes, until meat is medium-rare or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer meat and onion to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes before slicing steak.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine honey, lime, olive oil, smoked paprika, and crushed red pepper; stir with a whisk. Set dressing aside.
Step 3
Slice steak; arrange on platter with cantaloupe, onions, cilantro, and mint; drizzle with dressing.