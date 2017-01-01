Melon and Steak with Smoked Paprika Dressing

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/2 ounces steak, plus salad and 1 tablespoon dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.

Cantaloupe provides a cool and sweet contrast to the grilled steak. Plus it packs in plenty of vitamins A and C.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound boneless sirloin steak, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 medium red onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rings
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cantaloupe, peeled, seeded, and cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick wedges
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 117mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper; grill with onion, turning onion after about 4 minutes and steak after 7 minutes, until meat is medium-rare or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer meat and onion to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes before slicing steak.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine honey, lime, olive oil, smoked paprika, and crushed red pepper; stir with a whisk. Set dressing aside.

Step 3

Slice steak; arrange on platter with cantaloupe, onions, cilantro, and mint; drizzle with dressing.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up