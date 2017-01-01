Sautéed Zucchini with Lemon-Thyme Chicken

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken cutlet and 1 cup zucchini-and-couscous mixture)
March 2016

This delightful springtime recipe combines the savory flavors of sautéed zucchini and lemony chicken for a tasty weeknight or weekend meal.

Use whole-wheat couscous to add a few extra grams of figure-friendly fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 pound chicken cutlets
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup uncooked couscous
  • 3/4 pound zucchini (about 2 medium), halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound yellow summer squash (about 2 medium), halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • Chopped fresh thyme, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 139mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the lemon zest and thyme in a small bowl; toss. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Sprinkle half of the lemon-and thyme mixture evenly onto one side of each cutlet. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook the chicken, herb side down, turning after 2 minutes. When the chicken is golden and cooked through (about 4 minutes), transfer to a cutting board. Cover chicken, and keep warm.

Step 2

Bring 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan; gradually stir in the couscous. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Cover couscous, and keep warm.

Step 3

Sauté the zucchini and squash (in the same skillet used for the chicken) over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden and tender (about 4 minutes). Stir in the remaining lemon-and-thyme mixture, chicken broth, and couscous.

Step 4

Spoon the couscous mixture evenly among 4 plates; top each with a chicken cutlet. Garnish with thyme.

