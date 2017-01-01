Fresh Corn With Avocado, Scallions, and Spiced Scallops

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup corn mixture and 3-4 scallops)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes.

Scallops are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and make a tasty addition to seasonal corn and avocados.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium diced peeled avocado
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/4 pounds sea scallops (about 12)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 1 chopped scallion
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 306mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, toss avocado and lime juice.

Step 2

Sprinkle scallops with salt, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops; cook, turning once, until golden and cooked through (about 3 minutes).

Step 3

Transfer scallops to a plate. Add corn, scallion, white wine, and remaining cumin to skillet; cook corn until tender, stirring constantly (about 2 minutes).

Step 4

Spoon corn mixture onto 4 serving plates; top each with about 3 scallops.

