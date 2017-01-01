Shrimp Tartines with Slaw

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 tartine)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes; Total time: 13 minutes.

This sandwich keeps the slaw diet-friendly by using reduced-fat sour cream and delicious, fresh herbs.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 baguette, halved lengthwise and cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 cup packaged coleslaw

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 192
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 177mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 297mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2

Combine shrimp, oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl; toss gently. Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan or grill; cook shrimp about 4 minutes or until golden and cooked through (turning after 2 minutes). Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Grill bread, cut sides down, until golden (about 2 minutes). Combine slaw and 1 tablespoon chilled sauce; toss gently. Spread sauce over bread; top with shrimp and slaw.

