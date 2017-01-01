Mini Grilled Chicken Clubs

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine zucchini, garlic, basil, Parmesan, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon oil in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2 Preheat a lightly oiled grill over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper; grill until golden and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes). Transfer to a cutting board; slice in half. Toast cut sides of rolls on grill until golden on one side (about 1 minute).