Tomato Stacks

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 tomato stack)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make a colorful tomato salad by layering slices of panko-coated tomato slices with a mixture of bell peppers, arugula and horseradish sauce.

For less than 100 calories, enjoy this lycopene-packed lunch. Panko and horseradish add just the right kick to keep your taste buds satisfied.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 small assorted color bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 5 teaspoons reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish sauce
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 large egg white, beaten
  • 3/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 4 medium firm-ripe heirloom tomatoes, each cut into 4 large slices
  • 1/4 cup baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 94
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 65mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook peppers and garlic, stirring until soft (about 4 minutes). Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2

Combine sour cream and horseradish sauce. Chill until ready to use.

Step 3

Preheat broiler; coat baking sheet with cooking spray. Place egg white and panko into separate shallow bowls. Dip tomatoes into egg white and coat in panko; place on prepared baking sheet. Broil 6 inches from heat about 1 minute or until panko is golden (turning after 30 seconds). Let tomatoes cool slightly on sheet.

Step 4

Alternate breaded and unbreaded tomatoes with 1 teaspoon pepper mixture, 1/2 teaspoon horseradish sauce, and a few arugula leaves to create 4 stacks. Top with remaining unbreaded tomato slice and an arugula leaf.

