Waffle Eggwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook bacon 3 minutes or until golden, turning occasionally. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2 In a large bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, chives, and pepper; stir well with a whisk. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet; cook over medium-low heat, stirring until just cooked (about 5 minutes).