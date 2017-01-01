- Calories per serving 379
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 122mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 858mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Waffle Eggwiches
Quentin Bacon
Craving breakfast for dinner? Starving after work? This filling treat is loaded with hunger-stopping protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook bacon 3 minutes or until golden, turning occasionally. Transfer to a plate.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, chives, and pepper; stir well with a whisk. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet; cook over medium-low heat, stirring until just cooked (about 5 minutes).
Step 3
Arrange 4 waffles on a baking sheet; top each with 1/4 of scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese. Top with remaining 4 waffles; bake in middle of oven until cheese is melted and waffles are crisp (about 4 minutes). Drizzle with syrup; serve immediately.