If you have a sweet tooth but are trying to maintain a healthy diet, this sweet potato pudding checks all the boxes for a delicious yet (relatively) low-calorie dessert.

The honey and sweet potatoes provide the sweet flavor you crave without the refined sugars. Since sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, this recipe slashes the sugar. Speed prep time by using the sweet potato you batch-cooked earlier in the week.

Yogurt lends the dish a creaminess without all the calories and fat in heavy cream. Finally, the combination of spices, like cinnamon, allspice, and ginger, will remind you of all your favorite Fall cheat day desserts…without the guilt! Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration of the recipe.

This mouthwatering dish will satisfy lovers of crunchy pecans and spices—two great flavors of Fall. Divide this tasty side dish among 4 bowls, and top evenly with yogurt mixture for the ultimate culinary treat.