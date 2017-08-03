- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 40mg
- Rs per serving 0g
Raspberries with Chocolate Yogurt Mousse
Flavor Greek-style yogurt with chocolate and raspberries for a low-calorie, great tasting mousse.
Cocoa powder adds MUFAs, the yogurt is rich in CLAs, and the raspberries pack plenty of fiber to make this a guiltless treat.
How to Make It
Combine yogurt, cocoa, and honey in a small bowl. Top with raspberries.