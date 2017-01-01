- Calories per serving 140
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 20mg
- Rs per serving 0g
Merlot Strawberries with Whipped Cream
Jim Bathie
A decadent merlot sauce coats these fresh sweet strawberries and turns this bowl of fruit into a bona fide dessert. Finish with a dollop of whip cream.
Don’t worry about getting drunk: Boiling the sauce removes about 85 percent of the alcohol.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring merlot, lemon juice, and honey to a boil in a saucepan over high heat.
Step 2
Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Drizzle over sliced berries.
Step 3
Top with whipped cream.
