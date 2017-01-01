- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0mg
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 20mg
- Rs per serving 0g
Quick Mango-Coconut Sorbet
Jim Bathie
Place frozen fresh mango in a blender with low-fat milk and honey and blend for a quick and easy 4-ingredient frozen dessert.
It takes almost no time to make this easy sorbet–one that is rich in fiber and CLAs.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place frozen mango, milk, and honey in a blender or food processor; process until thick. Top with coconut.