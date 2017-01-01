Quick Mango-Coconut Sorbet

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Place frozen fresh mango in a blender with low-fat milk and honey and blend for a quick and easy 4-ingredient frozen dessert.

It takes almost no time to make this easy sorbet–one that is rich in fiber and CLAs.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup frozen mango
  • 3 tablespoon 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons shredded coconut, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0mg
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 20mg
  • Rs per serving 0g

How to Make It

Place frozen mango, milk, and honey in a blender or food processor; process until thick. Top with coconut.

