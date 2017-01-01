Chocolate-Orange Spoonbread

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Give old-fashioned cornmeal spoonbread a flavor update with the addition of dark chocolate and orange zest.

Resistant Starch-rich polenta makes this dish taste like dark chocolate−orange candy with a smooth puddinglike texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup fine cornmeal
  • 2 1/2 cups cold water
  • 3 ounces 70-percent dark chocolate, chopped
  • Zest of 1 orange (about 1 teaspoon)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 200
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 25mg
  • Rs per serving 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Spread margarine along bottom and sides of a 3-quart baking dish. Add sugar, cornmeal, and 2 1/2 cups cold water; stir well with a whisk. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and stir mixture carefully with a fork or whisk until smooth; bake an additional 15 minutes.

Step 3

Remove from oven, and stir until smooth. Add chocolate and orange zest; stir until chocolate melts completely. Serve warm or at room temperature.

