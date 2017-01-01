Chocolate-Dipped Banana Bites

Jim Bathie
Health.com
March 2016

Chocolate is a rich source of metabolism-boosting MUFAs, and bananas are the richest source of Resistant Starch there is, making this dessert a weight-loss winner.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 small banana, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0mg
  • Rs per serving 4g

How to Make It

Place chocolate chips in a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag or small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 1 minute or until chocolate melts. Dip banana pieces in chocolate.

The Carblovers Diet

