- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 0mg
- Rs per serving 4g
Chocolate-Dipped Banana Bites
Jim Bathie
Chocolate is a rich source of metabolism-boosting MUFAs, and bananas are the richest source of Resistant Starch there is, making this dessert a weight-loss winner.
How to Make It
Place chocolate chips in a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag or small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 1 minute or until chocolate melts. Dip banana pieces in chocolate.
The Carblovers Diet