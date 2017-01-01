Banana Ice Cream

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Make a super-quick frozen dessert by blending frozen banana slices with low-fat milk and topping with chopped walnuts.

Homemade ice cream is easier than you ever imagined. More important, this version is low in sugar and calories, and high in omega-3s, fiber, and Resistant Starch.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 small banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen
  • 3 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 20mg
  • Rs per serving 4g

How to Make It

Place frozen banana pieces and milk in a blender or food processor; process until thick. Top with walnuts.

