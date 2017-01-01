- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Sodium per serving 80mg
- Rs per serving 0g
Warm Pear with Cinnamon Ricotta
Photo: Jim Bathie
This snack is rich in both fiber and CLA. The cinnamon will help control blood sugar, too.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Place pear on a baking sheet; broil 10 to 12 minutes until tender.
Step 2
Combine ricotta and cinnamon in a small bowl. Top warm pear with ricotta mixture.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook