- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 420mg
- Rs per serving 1g
Garlic & Herb Yogurt Dip
Jim Bathie
Using Greek yogurt as the base for a dip is a healthy alternative to higher-fat options. Serve this flavorful dip with chips or raw veggies.
If you cannot find the thicker, creamier Greek-style yogurt, substitute standard plain low-fat yogurt instead. Store leftover dip covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.
How to Make It
Combine first 7 ingredients in a small bowl. Serve with chips.
The CarbLovers Diet