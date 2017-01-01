Garlic & Herb Yogurt Dip

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Using Greek yogurt as the base for a dip is a healthy alternative to higher-fat options. Serve this flavorful dip with chips or raw veggies.

If you cannot find the thicker, creamier Greek-style yogurt, substitute standard plain low-fat yogurt instead. Store leftover dip covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 ounces baked potato chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 420mg
  • Rs per serving 1g

How to Make It

Combine first 7 ingredients in a small bowl. Serve with chips.

