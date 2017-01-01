Coconut Dates

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

You’ll only need 3 ingredients—dates, puffed wheat cereal, and shredded coconut—for these super-easy, totally no-cook treats.

For best results, use Medjool dates for this recipe; they are extra plump and moist. You can keep the leftover coconut dates in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Ingredients

  • 8 dates, pitted
  • 8 tablespoons puffed-wheat cereal
  • 2 tablespoons shredded coconut

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0mg
  • Rs per serving .2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place dates in a large bowl. Mash with fingers until dates form a ball.

Step 2

Add cereal; knead into dates.

Step 3

Form into 8 balls; roll each in coconut to coat.

