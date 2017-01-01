Cheddar & Apple Melt

Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

In this recipe, sliced apple adds crunch and fiber to a traditional cheese quesadilla.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 small apple, thinly sliced
  • 1 (6-inch) corn tortilla

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Rs per serving .8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place cheese and apple slices on tortilla.

Step 2

Microwave at HIGH 30 seconds until cheese is bubbly. Roll up and eat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up