- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Rs per serving .8g
Cheddar & Apple Melt
In this recipe, sliced apple adds crunch and fiber to a traditional cheese quesadilla.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place cheese and apple slices on tortilla.
Step 2
Microwave at HIGH 30 seconds until cheese is bubbly. Roll up and eat.