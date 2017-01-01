- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Sodium per serving 770mg
- Rs per serving 1.6g
White Pizza With Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Honey
If you don't want to make your own pizza dough, go ahead and use prepared, or even a whole wheat pita bread.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
With a floured rolling pin, roll dough into a 12-inch circle; transfer to a 12-inch pizza stone or round baking pan. Bake at 400° for 5 to 7 minutes until crust begins to puff.
Meanwhile, stir together ricotta cheese and honey. Remove crust from oven, and flip so bottom is now on top. Spread ricotta mixture evenly over crust. Top with 1/4 cup mozzarella, pear, Canadian bacon, and walnuts. Top with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and gorgonzola.
Return pizza to oven; bake an additional 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow pizza to set before slicing into 8 pieces.
While pizza bakes, assemble side salads, using 1 1/2 cups greens, 1/2 cup broccoli, and 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing per serving.
The CarbLovers Diet