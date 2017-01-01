Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apricot-Barley Pilaf

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Step 2 Rub pork with olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste; set aside. Combine jam and soy sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 3 Heat a large heatproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pecans and cook, tossing frequently, 3 to 5 minutes until fragrant. Transfer pecans to a plate; cool. Coarsely chop pecans, and set aside.

Step 4 Return pan to heat, and add pork. Cook 5 minutes, turning every minute or 2 to brown evenly on all sides. To the pan, add jam mixture, celery, carrot, and onion; stir until jam melts and vegetables and pork are evenly coated with sauce. Stir in 3/4 cup water. Place pan in oven and bake at 375 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees.

Step 5 Remove pan from oven; transfer pork to plate. Cover loosely with foil and let rest 5 minutes.